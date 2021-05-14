Janits Shade-Vargas

TBI is searching for 13-year-old Janits Shade-Vargas, who went missing out of Carroll County.

 TBI

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help locating an endangered 13-year-old male.

TBI officials said Janits Shade-Vargas went missing out of Carroll County on  Thursday. They believe he may be traveling in a stolen 2007 red Ford Explorer with the Tennessee license plate 7W56L9.

TBI officials said Shade-Vargas has a known medical condition, and they think he without his medication.

TBI said Shade-Vargas is 5'6", 125 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. Shade-Vargas was spotted on Thursday wearing a gray shirt, burgundy pants, and green sneakers.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 731-986-8947

 

