The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help locating an endangered 13-year-old male.
TBI officials said Janits Shade-Vargas went missing out of Carroll County on Thursday. They believe he may be traveling in a stolen 2007 red Ford Explorer with the Tennessee license plate 7W56L9.
TBI officials said Shade-Vargas has a known medical condition, and they think he without his medication.
TBI said Shade-Vargas is 5'6", 125 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. Shade-Vargas was spotted on Thursday wearing a gray shirt, burgundy pants, and green sneakers.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 731-986-8947
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.