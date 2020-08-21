NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - State leaders are flagging a troubling trend in cyber crimes targeting children.
The governor took a fair amount of time in his press conference Thursday addressing child cyber crimes during the pandemic.
More kids online means more opportunities for criminal activity.
The TBI says more than 400 cyber crime tips came into the department, which they say is well above the normal level.
"Those seeking to exploit children can use tactics that don't appear sinister. It can start as someone paying attention to a child online and may attempt to give them things in real life," TBI Director David Rausch said. "Our agents can work to prevent these predators from getting a grip on a child's life."
Under Director Rausch the department has created a new technologies division of investigators. They're broken into several teams that include child cyber investigations and human trafficking.
The Federal Trade Commission has laid out several simple steps you can take to keep your child safe online.
The FTC suggests searching the sites they use and monitoring what they're posting to social media.
Ask them who they're talking to online and review their friends list.
You're also encouraged to use privacy settings for email and messenger accounts.
The FTC says with email, for example, you can create a list of people who are able to send messages to your child. Anyone not on the list will be blocked.
