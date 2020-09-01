TBI’s newest K9 sniffs out electronics

JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation introduced its newest member, an Electronic Storage Detection K9.
A 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever named Zeus joined the ranks of the TBI on Tuesday morning.
Zeus can "sniff out electronic storage devices" such as hard drives, flash drives, even micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick.
TBI officials said Zesus will be "vital to investigations as electronic storage devices can easily be overlooked by human eyes."
“Zeus will enhance our ability to protect the state’s children and help ensure we have as much evidence as possible as cases involving electronic media continue to evolve,” TBI Director David Rausch said in a statement on Tuesday. “He will also be able to offer his unique ability to comfort his coworkers who are in high-stress situations, and reduce trauma for victims and witnesses.”
Zeus and his partner, Special Agent Derek Miller, will work with agencies across Tennessee.
When he is not working as an Electronic Storage Detection K9, Zeus "will serve as a comfort companion to both law enforcement officers and the public, such as child victims," TBI officials said.
"Federal funds allocated to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Tennessee were used to purchase Zeus and pay for initial training for the ESD team and some equipment. The TBI will fund the cost of Zeus’ ongoing care," TBI said in a statement on Tuesday.
