HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is urging the public to stop sending conspiracy theories and speculation to their tipline as the search continues for 5-year-old Summer Wells.
Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home the evening of June 15. She is now the subject of a statewide Amber Alert.
As the search continues for a missing five-year-old girl in Hawkins County, tips keep coming into investigators.
Wells' family says social media conspiracies are starting to take a toll.
Investigators have now received 650 tips in the search for Summer Wells. We urge the public to share info from credible sources. Sharing speculation or rumors only makes the process more difficult for law enforcement by increasing the number of non-credible tips. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/VJoEG9n9jS— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2021
"It's hard not only on the mother and father, but you're looking at three little boys too who are also hearing it and seeing it. People forget the human factor," said David Dotson, friend of the family. "They are really needing all the support they can get at this time. The family is just completely devastated."
As the search for a missing 5-year-old girl continues, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks to talk to a pickup truck driver spotted in Hawkins County.
The TBI says the baseless conspiracies and speculation are bogging down their tipline and are getting in the way of potentially helpful, credible information.
The agency says as of Monday they've received 650 tips in the Summer Wells case.
