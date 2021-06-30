Pictures of Summer Moon-Utah Wells

Pictures of Summer Moon-Utah Wells

 Courtesy TBI

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is urging the public to stop sending conspiracy theories and speculation to their tipline as the search continues for 5-year-old Summer Wells. 

Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home the evening of June 15. She is now the subject of a statewide Amber Alert. 

Wells' family says social media conspiracies are starting to take a toll. 

"It's hard not only on the mother and father, but you're looking at three little boys too who are also hearing it and seeing it. People forget the human factor," said David Dotson, friend of the family. "They are really needing all the support they can get at this time. The family is just completely devastated."

The TBI says the baseless conspiracies and speculation are bogging down their tipline and are getting in the way of potentially helpful, credible information. 

The agency says as of Monday they've received 650 tips in the Summer Wells case. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.