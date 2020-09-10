David Whelan

Believed to be from the last day David Whelan was seen.

 Courtesy TBI

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is continuing its search in finding a Rutherford County attorney who was indicted  after being accused of exchanging his attorney fees for sex. 

TBI officials say 49-year-old David Whelan failed to appear in court last week on charges including rape and promotion prostitution. 

MUG - David Whelan - 6/17/20
 

David Whelan has been charged with four counts of rape by fraud, four counts of rape by coercion and one count of promoting prostitution. (Photo: TBI/Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

 

There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. 

New pictures of Whelan were released after investigators believe he changed his appearance. 

Whelan's dog

Whelan's dog, which he is believed to have with him.

One is reportedly from the last day he was seen and the others are of his dog, which he is believed to have with him. 

If you see Whelan or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

