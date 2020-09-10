MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is continuing its search in finding a Rutherford County attorney who was indicted after being accused of exchanging his attorney fees for sex.
TBI officials say 49-year-old David Whelan failed to appear in court last week on charges including rape and promotion prostitution.
There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
New pictures of Whelan were released after investigators believe he changed his appearance.
One is reportedly from the last day he was seen and the others are of his dog, which he is believed to have with him.
If you see Whelan or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
