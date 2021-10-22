SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crime Stoppers are offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a Bedford County homicide.

Family members found 52-year-old Thouta Peter Souphom dead in the yard of a Sims Road home on the Oct. 10. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the investigation of the shooting.

TBI investigating fatal shooting in Bedford County Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating a homicide after Thouta Peter Souphom was found dead in the yard of a Sims Road home.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the TBI. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.