SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crime Stoppers are offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a Bedford County homicide.
Family members found 52-year-old Thouta Peter Souphom dead in the yard of a Sims Road home on the Oct. 10. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the investigation of the shooting.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating a homicide after Thouta Peter Souphom was found dead in the yard of a Sims Road home.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the TBI. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Can you help?We are seeking information in the October 10th shooting death of Phoutha Souphom on Simms Road in Bedford County.Crime Stoppers in the area is offering $1K for information leading to an arrest and conviction!Tips? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/DKf2AhhKCU— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 22, 2021
