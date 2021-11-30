BEECH CREEK, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading a search for Summer Wells on Tuesday in the Beech Creek area.

Hawkins County deputies will join TBI in a planned search for the missing 5-year-old, focusing on “overgrown areas that were previously difficult to access due to high grass and heavy foliage,” according to an announcement on Tuesday.

TBI tweeted:

"There have been several previous searches of this rural, wooded area since Summer Wells disappeared in June. Crews have returned today, now that seasons have changed and the landscape is more visible, in a continued search for anything that might help the case."

Summer Wells has been missing since June when she disappeared from her home in Hawkins County.