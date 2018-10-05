PULASKI, TN (WSMV) -
A Pulaski Police officer shot a suspect who had struck a police car and drove toward an officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday night.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the police department received a report of a reckless vehicle in the area of Robin Hood Road.
Officers encountered the vehicle near the intersection of Robin Hood Road and Lynne Road.
After police attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop and drove into the yard of a residence in an attempt to flee.
As the driver tried to drive back onto the road, he reportedly struck a parked police car and proceeded to drive toward an officer standing nearby.
A second officer fired shots at the driver, striking him. The vehicle crashed a short distance away.
The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.
