Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fairview on Friday night.
The exact location of the shooting is unknown, but a News4 viewer reported a heavy police presence at Legacy Apartments on Park Village Court just before 10 p.m.
Details on what happened are limited at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates.
