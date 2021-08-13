Samuel Earl Rich
TBI

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Bedford County Sheriff are asking the public for help locating one if its Most Wanted individuals for Attempted First Degree Murder and Theft of Property.

TBI said 25-year-old Samuel Earl Rich is around 6' tall weighing 165lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

TBI added that Rich is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The bureau is asking anyone with information about Rich and his location to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

