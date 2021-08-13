BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Bedford County Sheriff are asking the public for help locating one if its Most Wanted individuals for Attempted First Degree Murder and Theft of Property.
TBI said 25-year-old Samuel Earl Rich is around 6' tall weighing 165lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
TBI added that Rich is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The bureau is asking anyone with information about Rich and his location to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
MORE: Here's the latest on #MostWanted fugitive Samuel Earl Rich in a poster format. pic.twitter.com/ADjdqzGZO7— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.