NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new statewide crime report released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows that murders increased in our state last year to a level not seen in nearly 20 years.
The report shows a nearly 31 percent increase in reported murders across Tennessee compared to 2019.
In total, the report shows that 682 people were murdered in 2020, with 498 murdered in 2019.
The report also showed that DUI arrests decreased 7.1 percent from 2019.
Serious crimes including kidnapping, arson, theft and animal cruelty also decreased by 5 percent in 2020.
The TBI noted that the decline may have had a lot to do with the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that kept people inside their homes for much of the year.
A chart displaying offenses per month shows that March and April, the first two months of the pandemic, saw the least number of reported offenses all year.
