NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its annual study that details the status of crime on Tennessee's college campuses.
The report by TBI is a compilation of all data submitted through the state's Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
TBI's Director David Rausch said, "This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities. I wish to express my appreciation to all institutions of higher learning that consistently support a unified crime reporting system in Tennessee."
Crimes are happening more often inside Tennessee schools, according to a new study from the TBI.
TBI asked that the use of the data be compared to Tennessee's own campus crime statistics over time instead of comparing to another agency.
TBI's full report and findings is available on their website.
