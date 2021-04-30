NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its annual study that details the status of crime on Tennessee's college campuses.

The report by TBI is a compilation of all data submitted through the state's Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

According to the report: Crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities increased by 3.6% from 2018 to 2019, but has decreased overall by 12.3% since 2016.

Offenses categorizes as ‘Larceny/Theft’ made up 26.7% of all reported offenses in 2019.

Assault offenses increased by 26.1% between 2018 and 2019.

The overall category of ‘Sex Offenses – Non-Consensual’ decreased by 20% in 2019.

TBI's Director David Rausch said, "This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities. I wish to express my appreciation to all institutions of higher learning that consistently support a unified crime reporting system in Tennessee."

TBI asked that the use of the data be compared to Tennessee's own campus crime statistics over time instead of comparing to another agency.

TBI's full report and findings is available on their website.