NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released their report that details law enforcement-related deaths for 2020.
The report showed that 28 deadly use-of-force incidents happened in Tennessee during 2020. TBI stated that more than 46 percent of those incidents happened in May, June, and July.
The report also 12 of the deadly use-of-force incidents on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street while nine occurred in residence.
"White subjects accounted for 74.2% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents. Black/African-American subjects accounted for 16.1%," TBI stated in its report.
TBI released the report under the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated and was broken down into three categories:
- Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents
- Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths
- Deaths in Custody
To read the full report, click here.
