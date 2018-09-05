NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The public information officer who represented the TBI in West Tennessee has resigned from his position following an internal investigation.
Micheal Jones was placed on administrative leave on June 26. He officially resigned his position on Aug. 29.
Jones was being investigated for his potential involvement in the investigation into former Acting TBI Director Jason Locke.
TBI spokesman Josh DeVine issued this statement:
In accordance with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation policy, the agency placed Micheal Jones on administrative leave on June 26th, due to his potential involvement in a criminal investigation concerning Jason Locke.
Upon completion of the criminal investigation earlier this month, an internal investigation was launched regarding Mr. Jones. That investigation was concluded last week, and the findings were given to Director Rausch for his review. On August 29th, Micheal Jones resigned his position.
