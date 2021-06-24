NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It has been over a week since 5-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee. On Thursday afternoon, TBI gave an update on their Amber Alert search efforts.
In the press conference, Leslie Earhart with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the status of the search is the same as their last conference held on Monday. Summer is still missing.
TBI said two aspects of the case remain in progress; the search and the investigation. Earhart added that multiple authorities are working around the clock to determine what happened to Summer Wells.
Earhart added that TBI continues to provide full transparency of the investigation and provided multiple details of their search.
TBI is still working to determine all of the individuals who could have been in the area the afternoon that Summer went missing. Associates with the family have been interviewed and surveillance footage and potential digital evidence have been looked at.
"This one is definitely outside of the norm," Earhart said. "Typically in an investigation like this one, we have some idea of where the case is headed and what might have happened within a few days. In this situation, despite doing everything within our power, and exploring all avenues, the circumstances leading to Summer's disappearance remain unclear."
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson asked that the public not get involved with searching the woods or countryside for Summer, adding that they have no way to account for what areas have been searched and by who. Instead, they are asking everyone in the area to search their own property.
TBI said more than 80 agencies have helped in the effort to locate the missing girl and over 3,000 acres have been covered.
On Twitter Thursday, TBI said authorities had most recently been conducting line searches in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County to "ensure that every inch of ground has been covered, especially overgrown areas and fields with high grass."
#TNAMBERAlert: Authorities are conducting line searches this afternoon in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County, near where Summer Wells was last seen. The purpose is to ensure that every inch of ground has been covered, especially overgrown areas and fields with high grass. pic.twitter.com/avYWx6j5YX— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 24, 2021
Recently, News4 revealed that there had been past reports of domestic abuse in the Wells home including the father. However, the family has said they in no way suspect the father to be involved with the disappearance of Summer.
Authorities are asking anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.
