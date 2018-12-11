LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) - The TBI says they have indicted a Middle Tennessee woman in connection with a man's murder last year.
The Overton County Grand Jury returned the indictment for first-degree murder on Dec. 4.
Authorities served 41-year-old Brandi Angela McDougle with the charge on Thursday.
She was already being held at the Overton County Jail on an unrelated charge for allegedly violating her probation.
Timothy Melton, 41, was found dead at his home on Highland Mountain Road on Dec. 22, 2017.
