Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County on Saturday night

CRAB ORCHARD, TN (WSMV) - A deputy suffered injuries after a crash before an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County on Saturday night.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop a man whom Kentucky law enforcement was looking for when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the man refused to stop. A pursuit occurred and ended near Exit 329 when the man entered a field.

TBI said the man repeatedly tried to get back on the interstate and hit a Cumberland County deputy’s cruiser head-on. The man’s car went down an embankment.

When troopers approached the car, TBI said, “the situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, a trooper fired shots, striking the subject.” TBI said a suspect is "currently receiving medical attention" after being airlifted to a local hospital. 

TBI said authorities airlifted the Cumberland County deputy, whose name was not released, to a local hospital for treatment. THP said the trooper was not seriously injured. 

The eastbound I-40 was closed near Mile Marker 329 for a few hours. Drivers could detour off I-40 by using Exit 322 to Highway 70. 

 

