CRAB ORCHARD, TN (WSMV) - A deputy suffered injuries after a crash before an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County on Saturday night.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop a man whom Kentucky law enforcement was looking for when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the man refused to stop. A pursuit occurred and ended near Exit 329 when the man entered a field.
TBI said the man repeatedly tried to get back on the interstate and hit a Cumberland County deputy’s cruiser head-on. The man’s car went down an embankment.
Scene at I-40 329 pic.twitter.com/yQwaxjDMQ7— Cumberland County Sheriff TN (@CCSOSheriffTN) September 4, 2021
When troopers approached the car, TBI said, “the situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, a trooper fired shots, striking the subject.” TBI said a suspect is "currently receiving medical attention" after being airlifted to a local hospital.
TBI said authorities airlifted the Cumberland County deputy, whose name was not released, to a local hospital for treatment. THP said the trooper was not seriously injured.
The eastbound I-40 was closed near Mile Marker 329 for a few hours. Drivers could detour off I-40 by using Exit 322 to Highway 70.
Traffic slow down I-40 329 pic.twitter.com/Iq3GORQt2k— Cumberland County Sheriff TN (@CCSOSheriffTN) September 4, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.