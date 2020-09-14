MILLERSVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to News4 they have opened an investigation into a member of the Millersville Police Department.
In early August, TBI was requested by the 19th Judicial District Attorney General's Office to investigate Millersville Assistant Chief Dustin Carr on an allegation of domestic assault.
Police maintain it "remains an active and ongoing investigation."
News4 will continue to update this story as information is made available.
