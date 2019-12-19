SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The TBI is investigating after one person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Smith County.
The incident occurred Thursday morning on Boyd Lane and involved the Smith County Sheriff's Department. Details about the incident are extremely limited at this time. No officers were injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
