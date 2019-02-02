NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An Old Hickory man is now facing drug charges involving heroin and fentanyl after a multi-agency undercover investigation, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Officials say the months-long investigation started after a string of overdoses caused by fentanyl-laced heroin were reported across Middle Tennessee.
Agents and officers with the TBI, DEA, Murfreesboro Police Dept., Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and the Metro Nashville Police Dept. conducted undercover operations and followed leads relating to the distribution of the potentially-deadly drugs, which eventually led to the arrest of one of the alleged distributors.
Reginald T. Womack, 32, was arrested on Friday afternoon in the Murfreesboro area and charged with one count of manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession of Schedule I drugs.
Womack was booked into the Rutherford Co. Jail on a $175,000 bond.
According to TBI officials, the investigation remains active and ongoing. It's unclear if more arrests will be made.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.