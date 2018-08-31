GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - The TBI is investigating a shooting involving a Greenbrier Police officer on Friday.

According to a news release, the shooting occurred shortly after 12 p.m. in a parking lot at 2543 Highway 41.

+7 Officer-involved shooting in Greenbrier The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenbrier.

The officers were in the midst of an undercover drug operation in that immediate area when a subject of their efforts, following an interaction with undercover officers, attempted to flee from the location in a vehicle and struck an undercover officer.

The TBI said the officer then drew his gun and fired into the subject’s vehicle at least once, striking him.

"I heard 'Get out the car! Get out of the car! Get out of the car!" said Burtis Ridge, who owns a nearby antique shop.

He said he has never seen anything like this - crime scene tape and a K-9 unit - in the area before.

"I cannot believe that it happened in my parking lot," said Ridge. "He put the car in reverse and backed into one of the police cars, the undercover truck.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"As soon as he hit the truck and I saw the truck kind of raise up and go back down I heard boom," said Ridge.

An officer is undergoing medical treatment for exposure to a substance, believed to be heroin, according to the TBI. The officer who was struck by the vehicle is being evaluated by doctors.

The names of the victim or officers have not been released.

The TBI was requested to investigate by District Attorney General John Carney.