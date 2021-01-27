NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 2200 Brick Church Pike around 3:15 p.m. Metro Police confirmed it was one of their officers who shot a robbery suspect in the Exxon market parking lot near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

An MNPD officer's shooting of a robbery suspect is under investigation in the parking lot of the Exxon market @ Trinity Ln & Brick Church Pike. Suspect has been taken to a hospital. No officers injured. pic.twitter.com/VXpZ0YUOxp — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 27, 2021

The officer involved in the shooting has been identified as Officer Wesley McClelland.

Metro Police said no officers were injured, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect involved in Wednesday's robbery was believed to be connected to a robbery at Nashville Pizza & Pasta on Dickerson Pike on Sunday night.

