Metro Police shooting - 1/27/21
 
A Metro Police officer shot a robbery suspect outside the Tiger Market near the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Police shooting - 1/27/21
 
A Metro Police officer shot a robbery suspect outside the Tiger Market near the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.
 

The shooting was reported in the 2200 Brick Church Pike around 3:15 p.m. Metro Police confirmed it was one of their officers who shot a robbery suspect in the Exxon market parking lot near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike. 

The officer involved in the shooting has been identified as Officer Wesley McClelland. 

Metro Police Officer Wesley McClelland
 
 

Metro Police said no officers were injured, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Metro Police shooting - 1/27/21
 

A Metro Police officer shot a robbery suspect outside the Tiger Market near the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

 

Police said the suspect involved in Wednesday's robbery was believed to be connected to a robbery at Nashville Pizza & Pasta on Dickerson Pike on Sunday night.

News 4 is heading to the scene and will have more details at 4 p.m. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.