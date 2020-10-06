NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The TBI is asking for help in a 1992 cold case.
Sheila Bradford was reported missing to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on September 22, 1992.
Before her disappearance, she had been talking with law enforcement regarding illegal activities being committed by some of her boyfriend’s family. Those family members were later convicted in federal court.
Governor Bill Lee today announced a $10,000 reward from the state for information that will ultimately lead to the person(s) responsible for her disappearance. If you know something, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
