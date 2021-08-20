MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Nashville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly client.
The TBI says 65-year-old Michael David Verble, an estate planner, gained the trust of an elderly client and manipulated a trust account that was established.
NEWS: Special agents from the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained indictments charging a Nashville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly client.DETAILS: https://t.co/ztPdEHCwia pic.twitter.com/gZnMWO6fLv— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 20, 2021
The agency began their investigation into Verble in November 2020 after they received information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services.
On Aug. 4, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments that charged Verble with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult and one count of theft.
Verble was arrested and booked into Rutherford County Jail on Thursday.
