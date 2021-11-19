NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation enlisted the help of the New York State Police in arresting a man for sexual exploitation.
TBI announced the arrest of 24-year-old James Macinness on Friday after an investigation dating back to last summer.
According the release, TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit started looking into Maciness in June of 2020, for soliciting and threatening a teenager from Sumner County on social media.
One month later, New York State Police executed a search warrant at his residence in Oneonta, NY, which triggered a grand jury indictment here in Sumner County.
Authorities arrested Macinness in early November and charged him with two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Macinness remains in custody at the Sumner County Jail on $75,000 bond.
TBI’s investigation is on-going and would like anyone who thinks they have had contact with any of Maciness’s social accounts, to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.
