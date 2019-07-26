NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has new information that a man on the agency’s Most Wanted list may have ties to the Bowling Green, KY, area.

The TBI added Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel, 28, to the Most Wanted list in November after a vehicular homicide in October in Bedford County.

Torres-Rangel is accused to have been driving on the wrong side of Highway 231 North and had been drinking when he crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Keri King of Shelbyville. King died at the scene.

The TBI has issued a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have information about Torres-Rangel’s whereabouts, contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.