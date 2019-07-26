NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has new information that a man on the agency’s Most Wanted list may have ties to the Bowling Green, KY, area.
The TBI added Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel, 28, to the Most Wanted list in November after a vehicular homicide in October in Bedford County.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is putting out a reward for information that leads to an arrest of 28-year-old Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel wanted in connection to a vehicular homicide back in October.
Torres-Rangel is accused to have been driving on the wrong side of Highway 231 North and had been drinking when he crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Keri King of Shelbyville. King died at the scene.
The TBI has issued a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
If you have information about Torres-Rangel’s whereabouts, contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.
MOST WANTED UPDATE: We're continuing our search for Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel and have discovered he has ties to the Bowling Green, KY area. Can you help us spread the word, @wbkotv, @wnkytv, & @bgdailynews?There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest! pic.twitter.com/paB9kAgMi6— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.