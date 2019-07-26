Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel - TBI Most Wanted - 7/26/19

Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel is wanted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for vehicular homicide. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has new information that a man on the agency’s Most Wanted list may have ties to the Bowling Green, KY, area.

The TBI added Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel, 28, to the Most Wanted list in November after a vehicular homicide in October in Bedford County.

Torres-Rangel is accused to have been driving on the wrong side of Highway 231 North and had been drinking when he crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Keri King of Shelbyville. King died at the scene.

The TBI has issued a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have information about Torres-Rangel’s whereabouts, contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.