NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is putting out a reward for information that leads to an arrest of 28-year-old Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel wanted in connection to a vehicular homicide back in October.

According to the Times-Gazette, Torres-Rangel was on the wrong side of Highway 231 North and had been drinking when he crashed head-on into a Nissan Sentra driven by Keri King of Shelbyville. King died at the scene, and the driver of another vehicle that King's car crashed into, Abigail Madeo of Shelbyville, was injured.

Torres-Rangel is described as a hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The reward is set at $5,000 by both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI. If you have any information regarding Torres-Rangel and his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.

