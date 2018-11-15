LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - The Lawrence County man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.
Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.
The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.
Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.
He may be driving a green 1997 Chevrolet S10 with a red tailgate with license plate 3G26Z9.
Porter is 5'9" and weighs 260 pounds. He has hazel eyes, reddish-blond hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.