ST. LOUIS, MO (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has captured two fugitives on its Most Wanted List.
Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, were wanted in Clarksville for shoplifting, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. They were also wanted out of Jefferson County, Alabama, for capital murder and kidnapping.
UPDATE:TBI Most Wanted fugitives Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher have been captured, after being located by law enforcement in St. Louis, Missouri.Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/MmSkxVt48T— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 20, 2019
Clarksville Police say in addition to the Walmart incident, Witcher and McMillan also invaded a home in the 100 block of Westfield Ct on Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday.
MOST WANTED ALERT: We’ve added Brittany McMillan and Brady Kane Witcher to our Most Wanted list. Both are wanted by @clarksvillepd and TBI for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and in Alabama for Capital Murder.1-800-TBI-FIND! $2,500 reward! pic.twitter.com/jS0p6ysS17— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 20, 2019
Witcher and McMillan were able to elude police on Wednesday and then made their way to the home on Westfield Ct. around 4 p.m. They found an unlocked apartment, went inside and tied up a young, married couple in their 20's. Witcher and McMillan, both armed with guns, then forced the couple into a closet where they remained until being taken out sometime early Thursday morning.
The victims were then separated into different room where Witcher and McMillan confronted them. A shot was also fired during the confrontation. The husband was stabbed and his wife was eventually able to wrestle the gun away from McMillan. The couple was then able to escape.
Witcher and McMillan stole the couple's 2012 GMC pick-up truck with Texas tag KST3558 with tow mirrors. The truck has not yet been recovered. The husband was taken to a Nashville hospital to be treated for his stab wounds and is expected to be released soon. The wife was treated for a leg injury and released from Tennova.
Witcher and McMillan also stole a red 2019 Nissan Altima out of Alabama with North Carolina tag FMJ6505. The Altima has also not been recovered.
