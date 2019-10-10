PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a most wanted suspect and his accessory.
According to TBI, fugitive Rodney Wilson and his accessory Shelby Potts were arrested early Friday morning in Corinth, MS.
UPDATE: Thanks to so many of you for spreading the word about #MostWanted Fugitive Rodney Wilson, he's now in custody. He and Shelby Potts were arrested early this morning in Corinth, MS. Thank you for your help! pic.twitter.com/EJI2CDdmya— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 11, 2019
TBI says Rodney Wilson was wanted on attempted second degree murder charges, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was wanted by both the Paris Police Department and TBI.
🚨TBI MOST WANTED addition🚨 Rodney Wilson is wanted by the Paris Police Dept. and the TBI for Attempted Second Degree Murder, 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Should be considered armed and dangerous. Know where he is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/aMkYZptNbq— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2019
Rodney Wilson is 24-years-old, 6’4”, 210 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/bvRoMHQFEk— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2019
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Rodney Wilson. 1-800-TBI-FIND or 731-642-2424. pic.twitter.com/do8xQumLOm— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2019
UPDATE: Wilson is also believed to be with Shelby Potts, also of Paris. Potts is wanted by Paris PD on a related count of Accessory After the Fact. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. A reward is being offered for information leading to Wilson's arrest. pic.twitter.com/bmFkCvGK2B— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2019
