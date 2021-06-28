ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the search continues for a missing five-year-old girl in Hawkins County, tips keep coming, but the search is starting to scale back.

The search for Summer Wells entered into day 13 on Monday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they had received more than 560 tips, and crews have searched every day since she was reported missing.

Wells was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on June 15. Hawkins County investigators began searching for the 5-year-old, and an Endangered Child Alert was issued. The disappearance was upgraded to an Amber Alert less than 12 hours later on June 16.

#TNAMBERAlert: The investigation into the the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells remains ongoing. As of this afternoon, authorities have received more than 560 tips. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with credible information concerning her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/NavjqmCm12 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2021

As of Monday, 120 agencies from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina have assisted TBI in the search efforts for Summer. The search has covered more than 4.6 square miles, with over 3000 acres being searched since June 15.

"The rugged mountainous terrain continues to cause problems. This slows search operations down in these areas but rest assured while encountering these conditions, we are still searching with an aggressive approach with extreme attention to detail. The terrain and conditions have exhausted crews both physically and mentally," TBI posted on its Facebook page.

However, TBI said it had begun the process of "scaling back search operations."

"Search efforts will continue on a more specialized team basis as needed and directed from local, state, and federal agencies. Just because we may not be seen as such a large present in and throughout the area, rest assured that we have not quit and won't quit until we find Summer Wells," TBI said.

Over the weekend, TBI is looking to talk to a pickup truck driver spotted in Hawkins County. A Toyota pickup truck was seen around Beech Creek and Ben Hill Roads late afternoon to early evening on June 14 or June 15. However, no one was able to identify the driver of a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, so whoever knows the driver is asked to call TBI.

TBI looks to talk to pickup truck driver as search continues for Summer Wells As the search for a missing 5-year-old girl continues, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks to talk to a pickup truck driver spotted in Hawkins County.

Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts is being urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.