ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A mother and her biological son in Cheatham County face child abuse charges after a 2020 AMBER Alert.

A grand jury returned indictments and charged 52-year-old Coletta Jean Gorman with six aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment counts. Her son, 29-year-old Alvin Robert Jensen, received one count of aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment.

The charges come after agents for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that the mother and son "mistreated Gorman's adopted children." TBI said one of these children fled the home and became the subject of an Amber Alert.

9-year-old Jordan Gorman has been found safe after 3 days of search After three days of searching, 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Gorman and Jensen booked both into the Cheatham County Jail. Gorman was held on a $550,000 bond, and Jensen was held on a $100,000 bond.