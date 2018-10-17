OVERTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The two brothers who were reported missing in Overton County have been found safe, according to authorities.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 4-year-old Jayce Evans and 3-year-old Jordan Evans on Wednesday night.
The boys, who were believed to be with their mother, were reportedly in extreme danger. They were found in McMinn County on Thursday morning.
An arrest warrant was issued for the mother, Tanya Evans, for one count of child abuse and neglect.
Good news to report this morning! Jayce and Jordan Evans were recovered this morning in McMinn County and are safe. Thanks for the RTs in helping locate these boys. The Endangered Child Alert is canceled. pic.twitter.com/a2wV3aAT9I— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 18, 2018
