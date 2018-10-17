Missing Overton County Boys

Jordan Evans, 3, and Jayce Evans, 4, were believed to be in extreme danger.

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

OVERTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The two brothers who were reported missing in Overton County have been found safe, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 4-year-old Jayce Evans and 3-year-old Jordan Evans on Wednesday night.

The boys, who were believed to be with their mother, were reportedly in extreme danger. They were found in McMinn County on Thursday morning.

An arrest warrant was issued for the mother, Tanya Evans, for one count of child abuse and neglect.

