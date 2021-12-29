MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the missing man out of Murfreesboro has been located and is safe.
TBI had issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Daniel Hartley, who went missing in the Murfreesboro area late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Daniel Hartley, the 70-year-old subject of a #TNSilverAlert has been found safe!— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 29, 2021
Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/xPA6GMSbMo
