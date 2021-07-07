JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: TBI officials say Atreyu Jack Wilson has been found safe. His non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson, is in custody.
UPDATE: Atreyu Jack Wilson has been located and is safe. Brandon Wilson is in custody. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/mkU1I4LXOn— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2021
ORIGINAL STORY: The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy out of Jefferson County.
The TBI says Atreyu Jack Wilson was last seen Tuesday, and may be with his non-custodial father Brandon Wilson.
Authorities believe they may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan with Tennessee tag DKB 044, and traveling to the Traverse City, Michigan or Fort Myers, Florida area.
We have new information about the tag number of the 2008 silver Dodge Caravan that Brandon Wilson could be driving. It is believed to be Tennessee DKB 044.This poster has the updated information.If you see this vehicle, Atreyu, or Brandon Wilson, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/7cOx3JA4m7— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2021
Atreyu is 2'1" and 25 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.
Wilson, 32, is 6'2", 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is currently wanted for kidnapping.
If you spot Atreyu or have information helpful to the TBI call 1-800-TBI-FIND, email TipsToTBI@tn.gov, or call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 423-823-1697.
