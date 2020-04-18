NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced out a 15-year-old girl last seen in Humphreys County has been found safe.
UPDATE: Very happy to pass along that Riley Moore has been found safe. pic.twitter.com/823rNBpdIm— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 19, 2020
Riley Moore had last been seen in New Johnsonville wearing a jacket and jeans.
She was believed to be a passenger in a small 2000's model Dodge pickup truck either red or tan in color with extensive damage to the passenger door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.