BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has located a missing 83-year-old man on Wednesday morning.
TBI officials issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Hudson, who has a known medical condition impairing his ability to return home without assistance.
TBI officials said they found Hudson safe near his Brentwood home.
If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to contact Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.