JACKSON CO., TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday morning the missing boy out of Jackson County was found and is safe.
TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert on Wednesday night for 17-year-old Austin George Smith, who was last seen in Gainesboro, TN.
The boy was believed to have a medical condition.
Some good news to start your morning.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 10, 2022
Austin Smith has been located, and is safe! pic.twitter.com/57Yas23yY9
