Jazmine White found safe

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TBI announced that the missing girl out of Putnam County was found and is safe on Wednesday afternoon. 

On Tuesday, TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Jazmine Christianna White.

White was last seen on Feburary 6 and had a medical condition and was believed to be without her medication. 

