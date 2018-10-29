BREAKING NEWS //
TBI map allows you to track sex offenders on Halloween
Sex offenders could be along your trick-or-treating route, but there’s a tool that can tell you exactly where they’re located.
TBI has created a web page where people can type in their home address and find out where sex offenders live around them. Law enforcement recommends checking this site before hitting the streets Wednesday night.
"I think it's good for parents to be aware of what's out there,” parent Sam Brooker said.
Dots represent each sex offender on the map. You can click on each dot to see a picture of the sex offender, their exact address and offense.
“I knew it was something that you can look at when you’re buying a house or when you’re living there, but it’s not something I would’ve really thought about for Halloween night,” parent Elizabeth Dietrich said.
Law enforcement officials also check in on sex offenders on Halloween.
"Anytime our law enforcement is actively making neighborhood safer that's a great thing for us,” parent Mark Dietrich said.
Offenders supervised by the Department of Corrections must stay in their home from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Offenders must keep their porch lights off; they can’t decorate their home or dress up. Offenders are also forbidden from opening the door for trick-or-treaters.
You can use the map in the frame below, or click the link underneath to go directly to the site and view in full screen.
App users, click here to view the map.
