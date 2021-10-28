MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man and a woman face drug charges after law enforcement found 21 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine in their Murfreesboro home on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Wenlon Drive.
Besides 21 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, TBI officials said they located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and more than $3,000.
Agents charged both 35-year-old Lamont Buchanan and 31-year-old Yoshani King with one count of possession of cocaine for resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buchanan was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement brought Buchanan and King to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
