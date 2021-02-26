Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is trying to locate a 33-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder.
John Michael Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and was added to the TBI Most Wanted list.
Here’s another look at Poss, who has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. pic.twitter.com/ehZbRaqulr— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 26, 2021
Poss is 5’8” and weighs 155 pounds and is bald with blue eyes. Anyone with any information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176. TBI said a reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of Poss.
🚨Most Wanted Alert🚨 John Michael Poss has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and TBI, for first degree murder. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is. pic.twitter.com/2luQVagrWM— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 26, 2021
