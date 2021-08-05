MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet on Thursday morning.
Officials say around 8 a.m., Mt. Juliet Police were in the area of Providence MarketPlace by the Kroger due to a person with a weapon.
After nearly an hour, officers say the armed suspect was taken into custody following a shooting involving officers.
TBI officials later released that the man was armed with a knife and was shot by a Mt. Juliet officer on South Mt. Juliet Road.
TBI says the man shot was the only one injured in the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
