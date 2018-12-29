TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tullahoma.
The shooting occurred late Friday night at the Walmart on North Jackson Street.
Officials with TBI say the Tullahoma Police Department received a tip that a wanted man, identified as 34-year-old Mark Wade Luttrell, Jr., was inside the store.
Luttrell allegedly attempted to pull out a gun when officers approached him inside the store.
TBI officials said one of the officers shot and killed Luttrell. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to TBI.
Per TBI policy, the officers involved in the shooting will not be identified at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.