MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man has been arrested after authorities say a woman was found with drugs and a tracking device on her car that she did not know about. 

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents, began investigating after finding drugs and a tracking device in and on a Rutherford County woman's car. 

During the investigation, agents learned on March 18 that Rutherford County detectives got a tip about a woman in possession of drugs. Detectives stopped the woman and got permission to search her car, where they found both drugs and a tracking device.

The woman told authorities she did not know about the drugs or tracking device in and on her car. After investigating further, detectives determined the tracking device was bought by a man named Kevin Allen, a relative of the woman's ex-husband. 

Allen, 37, was charged with one count of distribution of cocaine in a school zone, one count of vehicle burglary, one count of fabrication of evidence, one count of false report and one count of electronic tracking of a vehicle. 

He was arrested Friday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $25,000 bond. 

