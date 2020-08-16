OAK RIDGE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.
Officials say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Briar Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Oak Ridge Police Department was reportedly called to the area for someone in need of help.
At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera armed with two knives. TBI says at some point of their interaction, Arcera went at the officers with knives and all three officers shot at him.
Arcera was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.
This investigation is still ongoing and active.
