RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has charged a man they say murdered his wife and the family's dogs.
The TBI responded to the family home on McClure Street in Red Boiling Springs on August 10th after family members found Tracy Chestnut dead in the home. The family's four dogs were also found dead on the property.
The TBI says Joseph Chestnut is the person responsible for the deaths, and a Grand Jury indicted Chestnut with one count of first degree murder and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Chestnut was booked into the Macon County Jail Friday morning and is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.