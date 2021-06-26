As the search for a missing 5-year-old girl continues, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks to talk to a pickup truck driver spotted in Hawkins County.

An Amber Alert was issued for Summer Moon-Utah Wells on June 16 after last seen around 6:30 p.m. on June 15. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and more than 80 agencies have searched for Summer after.

On Saturday, TBI officials said a Toyota pickup truck was seen around Beech Creek and Ben Hill Roads late afternoon to early evening on June 14 or June 15. However, no one was able to identify the driver of a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, so whoever knows the driver is asked to call TBI.

TBI officials said they want to know what the driver may have heard or seen at the time.

“We want to stress that this individual is not a suspect, but is a potential witness who may have heard or seen something that may help us in our search for Summer,” TBI said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

TBI officials said the pickup truck had a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed. Anyone with information about Summer Wells is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.