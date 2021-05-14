The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has located a missing endangered 13-year-old male.
TBI officials said Janits Shade-Vargas went missing out of Carroll County on Thursday. They believed he was traveling in a stolen 2007 red Ford Explorer with the Tennessee license plate.
On Friday afternoon, TBI officials said Shade-Vargas was located.
Happy to report Jantis has been located, and is safe! Thanks for the RTs!! https://t.co/6FbkoeZebZ— Susan Niland (@TBISusanNiland) May 14, 2021
Anyone with any information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 731-986-8947
