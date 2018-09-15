The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident that took place at Lincoln County Jail on Saturday.
Officials say an inmate, identified as 50-year-old William B. Hawk, assaulted a corrections officer in an effort to break out of jail.
TBI says when other officers tried to restrain him, he would not comply with demands and continued to struggle. Hawk eventually became unresponsive.
Hawk was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. According to TBI officials, he died at the hospital late Saturday.
Hawk, from Fayatteville, was on the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list back in July. He was captured in Nashville later that month. He was wanted on attempted murder charges and was later charged with attempted criminal homicide.
